MILWAUKEE — A 35-year-old man was hurt in a shooting near 1st Street and Concordia Avenue Sunday night, May 24.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m.

Police said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.