9 COVID-19 testing sites available for residents of Milwaukee's north side

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin National Guard is pausing coronavirus testing at Milwaukee’s Midtown Center location. However, residents of northside neighborhoods can still access diagnostic COVID-19 testing at nine area hospital systems and community health centers.

COVID-19 testing sites on Milwaukee’s north side are offered by Ascension Wisconsin, Advocate Aurora Health, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee Health Services, Inc., Outreach Community Health Centers and Progressive Community Health Centers.

Individuals will have the opportunity to speak with a nurse to:

Understand and identify COVID-19 symptoms

Learn what precautions to take while waiting for test results

Receive instructions on how to treat illness at home and keep family members safe from virus exposure

Help manage chronic conditions like diabetes and asthma while in isolation

Access medications, behavioral health services and other health care needs

Get connected to the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, insurance coverage and other social services

Locations and Contact Information

Milwaukee Health Services, Inc.

2555 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive

8200 W. Silver Spring Drive

414-372-8080

Outreach Community Health Centers

210 W. Capitol Drive

414-727-6320

Progressive Community Health Centers

3522 W. Lisbon Ave.

414-882-2040

Ascension St. Joseph

5000 W. Chambers Street

833-981-0711

Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Family Health Center

1121 W. North Ave.

833-981-0711

Ascension All Saints Family Heath Center

2400 W. Villard Ave.

833-981-0711

Aurora Health Center Midtown

5818 W. Capitol Drive

877-819-5034

Froedtert North Hills Health Center

W129 N7055 Northfield Dr.

Menomonee Falls, WI,

414-372-8080

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should call their healthcare provider to set up an appointment. If you do not have a provider, call 2-1-1 to find a convenient location where you can speak with a nurse about your symptoms and be tested. There are no insurance, income or immigration restrictions for receiving a COVID-19 diagnostic test. All are welcome.