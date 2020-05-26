9 COVID-19 testing sites available for residents of Milwaukee’s north side
MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin National Guard is pausing coronavirus testing at Milwaukee’s Midtown Center location. However, residents of northside neighborhoods can still access diagnostic COVID-19 testing at nine area hospital systems and community health centers.
COVID-19 testing sites on Milwaukee’s north side are offered by Ascension Wisconsin, Advocate Aurora Health, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee Health Services, Inc., Outreach Community Health Centers and Progressive Community Health Centers.
Individuals will have the opportunity to speak with a nurse to:
- Understand and identify COVID-19 symptoms
- Learn what precautions to take while waiting for test results
- Receive instructions on how to treat illness at home and keep family members safe from virus exposure
- Help manage chronic conditions like diabetes and asthma while in isolation
- Access medications, behavioral health services and other health care needs
- Get connected to the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, insurance coverage and other social services
Locations and Contact Information
Milwaukee Health Services, Inc.
2555 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive
8200 W. Silver Spring Drive
414-372-8080
Outreach Community Health Centers
210 W. Capitol Drive
414-727-6320
Progressive Community Health Centers
3522 W. Lisbon Ave.
414-882-2040
Ascension St. Joseph
5000 W. Chambers Street
833-981-0711
Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Family Health Center
1121 W. North Ave.
833-981-0711
Ascension All Saints Family Heath Center
2400 W. Villard Ave.
833-981-0711
Aurora Health Center Midtown
5818 W. Capitol Drive
877-819-5034
Froedtert North Hills Health Center
W129 N7055 Northfield Dr.
Menomonee Falls, WI,
414-372-8080
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should call their healthcare provider to set up an appointment. If you do not have a provider, call 2-1-1 to find a convenient location where you can speak with a nurse about your symptoms and be tested. There are no insurance, income or immigration restrictions for receiving a COVID-19 diagnostic test. All are welcome.