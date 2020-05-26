Caught on camera: Milwaukee police seek suspect who stole car from repair shop

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a stolen vehicle that was taken from an auto shop on the city’s south side Saturday afternoon, May 23.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. near 10th and Madison. Surveillance video shows the suspect walking outside the repair shop before ducking side, hopping in the car and driving off.

The car is a white 2004 Infinity G35. Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7222 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.