Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Caught on camera: Milwaukee police seek suspect who stole car from repair shop

Posted 7:00 pm, May 26, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a stolen vehicle that was taken from an auto shop on the city’s south side Saturday afternoon, May 23.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. near 10th and Madison. Surveillance video shows the suspect walking outside the repair shop before ducking side, hopping in the car and driving off.

The car is a white 2004 Infinity G35. Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7222 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Surveillance footage of car theft near 10th and Madison.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.