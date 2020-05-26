Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Decision on whether Wisconsin State Fair will go on as planned to could come this week

Wisconsin State Fair Park

WEST ALLIS — A decision on whether the Wisconsin State Fair will go on as planned this year could come this week.

The State Fair Park Board is set to meet virtually on Tuesday, May 26. Members say they are continuing to monitor the situation tied to the COVID-19 pandemic as it evolves.

Last week, fair officials sent a letter to vendors informing them that a decision would be made by the end of May

2019 Minnesota State Fair (Credit: KMSP)

The 2020 Minnesota State Fair was canceled Friday due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fair officials there said if they were somehow able to stage the fair despite the pandemic, it wouldn’t look like a normal fair. They said major entertainers are already leery of going out on tour, and some have already canceled their performances for the year.

