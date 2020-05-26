Milwaukee police: 13 shot, wounded over Memorial Day holiday weekend; 2 killed

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Tuesday afternoon , May 26 offered an update on 11 separate shooting incidents that left 13 people wounded and two dead between Friday, May 22 and Monday, May 25.

Non-fatal shooting Friday

The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near 25th Street and Chambers Street, where police said a 30-year-old man was shot and wounded after an argument. An arrest was made.

Non-fatal shootings Saturday

The following afternoon, around 2:30 p.m., officers were on scene near 33rd Street and Auer Avenue, where a 23-year-old man was shot numerous times by a “known suspect.” An arrest was made.

A double shooting occurred later Saturday near 76th Street and Silver Spring Drive. Police said a 26-year-old man and a 60-year-old man were hurt. An arrest was made.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, Milwaukee police were on the scene of a double shooting near 57th Street and Fairmount Avenue. Police said two 19-year-old men were hurt. An arrest was made.

Non-fatal shootings Sunday

Early Sunday morning, around 3 a.m., police said a 26-year-old man walked into the hospital for treatment of injuries after a shooting near 76th Street and Marion Street. As of Monday afternoon — police were seeking the shooter(s).

Less than 30 minutes later, police responded to the area near 105th Street and Bender Road, where a 16-year-old girl was shot and wounded when a gunfight broke out outside a party. As of Monday afternoon — police were seeking the shooter(s).

On Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m., officers were on scene at the Walmart Store on Capitol Drive near Holton Street, where three people were shot outside the store. Police said an 18-year-old man was seriously hurt, while a 20-year-old man and 29-year-old woman suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. Two persons of interest were taken into custody.

On Sunday evening around 8:45 p.m., a 35-year-old man was shot and wounded near 1st Street and Concordia Avenue. As of Monday afternoon — police were seeking a “known suspect.”

On Sunday night, just after 10:30 p.m., police were called to 30th Street and Walnut Street, where a 37-year-old woman was shot and wounded. As of Monday afternoon — police were seeking the shooter(s).

Ten minutes later, a man in his 30s was shot near 42nd Place and Fiebrantz Avenue and died from his injuries. As of Monday afternoon — police were seeking the shooter(s).

Less than an hour later, a 33-year-old man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound near 21st Street and Meinecke Avenue and died from his injuries. As of Monday afternoon — police were seeking the shooter(s).

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to please contact police.