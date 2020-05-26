Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Milwaukee police: 73-year-old man suffers serious injuries, allegedly battered by 2 caregivers

Posted 1:40 pm, May 26, 2020, by , Updated at 01:42PM, May 26, 2020
Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating an alleged case of elderly abuse that happened near 42nd and Lancaster on the morning of Monday, May 11.

Officials say the victim was battered by the caregivers at an elderly group home. The victim is a 73-year-old man who suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say a 45-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were arrested in connection with this incident.

This case has been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

