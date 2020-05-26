MPD seeks public’s help identifying, locating suspect in hit-and-run that injured 6-year-old

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle wanted for a hit-and-run accident that happened near 53rd and Locust on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver four-door vehicle with a black front bumper and a black driver’s side front quarter panel.

The suspect vehicle struck a 6-year-old pedestrian causing non-life threatening injuries. The driver fled the scene.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident can contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7272 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.