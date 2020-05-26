Live: Protests in Minneapolis following officer-involved death
Whitefish Bay senior Carl Youel a leader on the track, in the pool

WHITEFISH BAY -- Whitefish Bay senior Carl Youel is described as passionate, good-natured and devoted. He can also be described as a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

On land, he's been running on the Blue Dukes track team since his freshman year, and his coaches believe he's leaving the team better than when he arrived. He has created energy and traditions that will inspire future Blue Dukes runner and has been a leader in the group, impacting many around him.

Youel was also a captain on the swim and dive team.

