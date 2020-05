× America during the COVID-19 pandemic is devouring pizza

NEW YORK — Americans are devouring pizza in lockdown.

In the eight weeks starting March 23, Domino’s comparable-store sales jumped 16%. That trend accelerated the longer people were shut-in.

In the final three weeks of that period, sales spiked 22%, the company said Wednesday.

It was the same story at Papa John’s, where same-store sales rocketed 27% between March 30 and April 26, and 33.5% through the end of May.