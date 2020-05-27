MILWAUKEE -- "Space Force" is a new comedy starring Steve Carell as a four-star general who is responsible for getting the new sixth branch of the military off the ground. Gino recently spoke with the young actress playing his daughter about her time on the show.
Gino talks with young actress playing Steve Carell’s daughter in new film ‘Space Force’
-
Gino chats with ‘Space Force’ writer, producer and director Greg Daniels
-
‘Space Force’ delivers laughs, all-star cast to Netflix viewers
-
Gino spoke with director, lead actress of the film ‘Military Wives’
-
New documentary to dive into the life of Natalie Wood, Gino talks with the director
-
Gino talks young woman who inspired ‘Home Before Dark’
-
-
Gino talks with the cast of ‘Home Before Dark’
-
Actress Evangeline Lilly getting backlash for ignoring advice on social distancing
-
‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend’ is a new interactive special on Netflix
-
With the lights dim on Broadway — John Krasinski is helping dreams come true virtually
-
Netflix series ‘Space Force’ has a release date: May 29
-
-
US Space Force reveals recruitment video: ‘Maybe your purpose on this planet isn’t on this planet’
-
Actor and comedian Fred Willard dies at 86
-
A daytime talk show is coming to a screeching halt, Gino has the scoop