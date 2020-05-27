Just 5 ingredients: Check out this recipe for flourless chocolate cupcakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Just five ingredients -- that's all you need to make cupcakes at home. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for flourless cupcakes.

Flourless Chocolate Cupcakes

Ingredients:

4 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/2 cup butter

2/3 cup packed brown sugar

3 eggs, beaten

3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 F. Butter or spray muffin tin cups with baking spray. In a microwave safe bowl, heat butter and chocolate for 30 to 45 seconds. Stir. Heat another 30 or until just melted. Whisk in brown sugar. Whisk in eggs. Next, whisk in cocoa powder until combined. Fill each muffin cup about half full of batter. Bake about 10 to 14 minutes. Check them at 10 minutes. Do not over bake. They should be fudgy. Cool completely. Great served with fresh whipped cream and berries on top! Makes about a dozen.