× Kenosha police, ATF made an arrest in Sam’s Club parking lot ‘in an ongoing investigation’

KENOSHA — Kenosha police and officials with the Milwaukee Field Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, made an arrest Wednesday morning, May 27 ini the parking lot of Sam’s Club on Brumback Boulevard in Kenosha in connection with “an ongoing investigation.”

There were no injuries, and police said they do not believe there to be any danger to the community.

Police said the arrest occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. and did not involve the Sam’s Club store.

According to police, multiple search warrants relevant to this investigation were also conducted within the City of Kenosha.

They are not releasing the locations of the search warrants or identity of the person they arrested — with the investigation “still active and ongoing,” police said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, police reported four shootings in Kenosha that began Tuesday, May 26 and carried over into the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 27. Two victims were struck by gunfire at separate scenes, and homes and vehicles were also struck by gunfire.

Police said more than a dozen firearms were seized as a result of the shooting investigations.

42.607621 -87.883652