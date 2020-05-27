Red Cross: Urgent need for blood donations as hospital demand increases
SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN –The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate in the weeks and months ahead by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Blood drive safety precautions
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to ensure the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities, May 27-June 15:
Dodge
Beaver Dam
6/1/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
6/2/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
Fox Lake
6/1/2020: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Fox Lake Community Center, 248 E State Street
Horicon
6/2/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St
Mayville
6/10/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street
Randolph
6/8/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Village of Randolph, Village of Randolph, 248 West Stroud St
Waupun
6/25/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr
_______________
Fond du Lac
Fond du Lac
6/11/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd
Ripon
6/16/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St
_______________
Jefferson
Fort Atkinson
6/5/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Dwight Foster Public Library, 209 Merchants Ave
Jefferson
6/17/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jefferson High School, 700 W Milwaukee St
Johnson Creek
6/18/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 129 N Watertown St
Lake Mills
6/9/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St
Waterloo
6/19/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran School, 413 E Madison
Watertown
6/3/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
_______________
Kenosha
Kenosha
6/26/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Great Lakes Church Kenosha, 7600 75th St Suite #220
_______________
Milwaukee
Franklin
6/3/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road
Greendale
5/29/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Greendale High School, 6801 Southway
6/1/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Greendale High School, 6801 Southway
6/5/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Greendale High School, 6801 Southway
6/12/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Greendale High School, 6801 Southway
6/22/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 South 76th Street
Milwaukee
6/1/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., United Methodist Childrens Services, 3940 W Lisbon Ave.
6/1/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave
6/9/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Eastbrook Church, 5353 N Green Bay Ave
6/10/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive
6/11/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave
6/11/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., The North End, 1551 N Water St
River Hills
6/1/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd
West Allis
6/22/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., West Allis City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave.
6/26/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., West Allis City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave.
_______________
Ozaukee
Cedarburg
6/4/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd
Grafton
6/10/2020: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Kapco Metal Stamping, 983 Badger Circle
Port Washington
6/11/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Country Inn and Suites, 350 E Seven Hills Rd
6/16/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St
_______________
Racine
Mt Pleasant
6/11/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Great Lakes Church Racine, 9605 Spring St
Racine
6/12/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S Green Bay Rd
_______________
Sheboygan
Cedar Grove
6/9/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St
Elkhart Lake
6/10/2020: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St
Plymouth
6/19/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Road America, N7390 State Hwy 67
Sheboygan
6/5/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
6/12/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
6/19/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
6/26/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
_______________
Walworth
Delavan
6/15/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva
Elkhorn
5/27/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Eklhorn High School, 482 East Geneva Street
6/19/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.
Lake Geneva
6/19/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street
_______________
Washington
Germantown
6/8/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Germantown Community Library, N112W16957 Mequon Rd
Hartford
5/28/2020: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Dave’s Lanes, 218 N Main St
Kewaskum
6/24/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 343 1st St.
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
5/27/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 Lilly Rd
5/27/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 755 Woelfel Rd
5/29/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sendik’s Towne Centre, 18915 W Capitol Dr, Suite 100
6/2/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 240 Market Street
6/8/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sendik’s Towne Centre, 18915 W Capitol Dr, Suite 100
6/16/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., City of Brookfield, 2100 N Calhoun Rd
6/17/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church and School, 13445 W Hampton Rd
6/24/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 755 Woelfel Rd
Delafield
6/16/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Delafield City Hall, 500 Genesee St
Hartland
6/3/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr
6/15/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Village of Hartland Municipal Building, 210 Cottonwood Ave
Menomonee Falls
6/23/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Menomonee Falls Public Library, W156 N8436 Pilgrim Rd
Mukwonago
6/18/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hillside Community Church, S93 County Rd NN
Muskego
6/8/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Muskego High School, W185S8750 Racine Ave
6/25/2020: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Muskego High School, W185S8750 Racine Ave
New Berlin
6/4/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
North Prairie
6/15/2020: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE
Oconomowoc
6/25/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St
Pewaukee
5/28/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
5/29/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
6/4/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
6/11/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
6/18/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
6/22/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pewaukee City Hall, W240 N3065 Pewaukee Rd
6/25/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Waukesha
6/3/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sky Zone Trampoline Park, W229 N 1420 Westwood Dr