Red Cross: Urgent need for blood donations as hospital demand increases

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN –The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate in the weeks and months ahead by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Blood drive safety precautions

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to ensure the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities, May 27-June 15:

Dodge

Beaver Dam

6/1/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

6/2/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Fox Lake

6/1/2020: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Fox Lake Community Center, 248 E State Street

Horicon

6/2/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St

Mayville

6/10/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street

Randolph

6/8/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Village of Randolph, Village of Randolph, 248 West Stroud St

Waupun

6/25/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr

_______________

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

6/11/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd

Ripon

6/16/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

6/5/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Dwight Foster Public Library, 209 Merchants Ave

Jefferson

6/17/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jefferson High School, 700 W Milwaukee St

Johnson Creek

6/18/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 129 N Watertown St

Lake Mills

6/9/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Waterloo

6/19/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran School, 413 E Madison

Watertown

6/3/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

6/26/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Great Lakes Church Kenosha, 7600 75th St Suite #220

_______________

Milwaukee

Franklin

6/3/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road

Greendale

5/29/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Greendale High School, 6801 Southway

6/1/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Greendale High School, 6801 Southway

6/5/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Greendale High School, 6801 Southway

6/12/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Greendale High School, 6801 Southway

6/22/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 South 76th Street

Milwaukee

6/1/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., United Methodist Childrens Services, 3940 W Lisbon Ave.

6/1/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave

6/9/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Eastbrook Church, 5353 N Green Bay Ave

6/10/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive

6/11/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave

6/11/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., The North End, 1551 N Water St

River Hills

6/1/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd

West Allis

6/22/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., West Allis City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave.

6/26/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., West Allis City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave.

_______________

Ozaukee

Cedarburg

6/4/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd

Grafton

6/10/2020: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Kapco Metal Stamping, 983 Badger Circle

Port Washington

6/11/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Country Inn and Suites, 350 E Seven Hills Rd

6/16/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St

_______________

Racine

Mt Pleasant

6/11/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Great Lakes Church Racine, 9605 Spring St

Racine

6/12/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S Green Bay Rd

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

6/9/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Elkhart Lake

6/10/2020: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St

Plymouth

6/19/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Road America, N7390 State Hwy 67

Sheboygan

6/5/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

6/12/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

6/19/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

6/26/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Delavan

6/15/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva

Elkhorn

5/27/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Eklhorn High School, 482 East Geneva Street

6/19/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Lake Geneva

6/19/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

_______________

Washington

Germantown

6/8/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Germantown Community Library, N112W16957 Mequon Rd

Hartford

5/28/2020: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Dave’s Lanes, 218 N Main St

Kewaskum

6/24/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 343 1st St.

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

5/27/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 Lilly Rd

5/27/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 755 Woelfel Rd

5/29/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sendik’s Towne Centre, 18915 W Capitol Dr, Suite 100

6/2/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 240 Market Street

6/8/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sendik’s Towne Centre, 18915 W Capitol Dr, Suite 100

6/16/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., City of Brookfield, 2100 N Calhoun Rd

6/17/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church and School, 13445 W Hampton Rd

6/24/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 755 Woelfel Rd

Delafield

6/16/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Delafield City Hall, 500 Genesee St

Hartland

6/3/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr

6/15/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Village of Hartland Municipal Building, 210 Cottonwood Ave

Menomonee Falls

6/23/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Menomonee Falls Public Library, W156 N8436 Pilgrim Rd

Mukwonago

6/18/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hillside Community Church, S93 County Rd NN

Muskego

6/8/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Muskego High School, W185S8750 Racine Ave

6/25/2020: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Muskego High School, W185S8750 Racine Ave

New Berlin

6/4/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

North Prairie

6/15/2020: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

6/25/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

Pewaukee

5/28/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/29/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

6/4/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

6/11/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

6/18/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

6/22/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pewaukee City Hall, W240 N3065 Pewaukee Rd

6/25/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Waukesha

6/3/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sky Zone Trampoline Park, W229 N 1420 Westwood Dr