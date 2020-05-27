Sheriff: Milwaukee man fired handgun toward woman, children at Moody Park

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County sheriff’s officials on Tuesday evening, May 26 arrested a man accused of firing a handgun in the direction of a woman and several children.

It happened just before 5 p.m. at the park on Burleigh Street.

Sheriff’s officials said at the park, witnesses indicated after firing, the man dropped the gun and fled. The gun was recovered at the scene.

There were no reports of injuries or property damage.

Through an investigation, a suspect was identified, and he was arrested shortly after the incident. He was taken to jail on a charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

“The Sheriff’s Office will not stand idly by and allow a few individuals to hinder the ability of others to enjoy the beauty of our Milwaukee County parks and lakefront,” said Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas in a news release. “We will continue to have a visible presence in our parks and along the lakefront to ensure that anyone who resorts to senseless acts of violence and endangering the lives of others by resorting to the use of a firearm will be arrested and prosecuted.”