Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

CVS Health tests self-driving vehicle prescription delivery

Posted 8:34 am, May 28, 2020, by

MIAMI BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 08: Shopping baskets are seen in a CVS store on the day CVS Health Corp. announced that it beat Wall Street forecasts in its fourth-quarter with earnings of $1.92 per share vs analysts projected $1.88 on February 8, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. The company also announced it will increase employee pay and benefits to some employees using a portion of the company's savings under the new tax law. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — CVS Health will try delivering prescriptions with self-driving vehicles in a test that begins next month.

The drugstore chain said Thursday that it will partner with the Silicon Valley robotics company Nuro on the delivery of medicines and other products to customers near a Houston-area store.

A CVS spokesman said the prescriptions will routinely be delivered within an hour of being ordered. Customers will have to confirm their identity in order to unlock their delivery after the Nuro vehicle arrives.

Nuro has previously started partnerships to test the delivery of pizzas for Domino’s or groceries for Kroger, also in the Houston area. And drugstores like Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS Health Corp. and competitor Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. have been expanding home delivery services for a few years now.

But using unmanned vehicles to deliver potentially sensitive prescriptions is uncharted territory. Some hospitals in North Carolina have been testing drone delivery of medical samples and supplies.

CVS and UPS announced in late April that they will start delivering prescriptions by drone to a big retirement community in Florida.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.