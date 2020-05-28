Dominican track star Iyana Simmons capped of senior season as only girl to set PR in high jump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITEFISH BAY -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Dominican High School track star Iyana Simmons' personality lights up a room, and she has the determination that allows her to compete at the highest levels.

All four years of high school, she was on varsity, and last year, she capped off her season as the only girl to set a personal record in the high jump with a jump of 5 feet 2 inches, tying the height of the state champion, before tie breakers.

Simmons was also Second Team All-Conference in basketball.

Add in her 3.5 GPA, and she’ll continue her education and track and field career in college.

Congratulations Iyana Simmons, a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.