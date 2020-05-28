× Look inside: Tom Brady is selling his custom Cadillac Escalade for a small fortune

BOSTON — Tom Brady is on the market. The used car market.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ $50 million man has put his stretched Cadillac Escalade ESV up for sale.

The custom SUV was built in 2018 by California’s Becker Automotive Design and features a 20-inch stretch, a rear roof raised five inches, twin reclining rear seats, private jet-style retractable burl walnut tables, a 32-inch TV and mobile WiFi.

“With such limited time in my busy schedule the ESV gave me those extra minutes to study my playbook, make phone calls and be with my family. Immediately my productivity went up and my stress came down,” the six-time Super Bowl champ said in the ad.

Brady paid $350,000 for it, but has listed it with 13,000 miles for $300,000 or best offer. He hasn’t said if he bought anything to replace it with yet, but there’s an all-new Cadillac Escalade on the way later this year that’s even more luxurious and high tech than the outgoing model.

If Brady’s ride isn’t enough truck for you, Becker also has a used armored model on sale for $475,000.

