Portion of gift shop merchandise at Milwaukee County Zoo now available online

MILWAUKEE –Though the Milwaukee County Zoo is temporarily closed due to COVID-19, a portion of gift shop merchandise is now online and available for purchase through the zoo’s website.

New this year: An assortment of merchandise featuring the Milwaukee Flag, and several other custom lines are available for purchase. Choose from eco-friendly plush animals filled with 100% recycled water bottles. Shop for a cause with specialty and handcrafted merchandise, with proceeds benefiting conservation organizations and initiatives.

The zoo’s merchandise and concessions partner, Service Systems Associates (SSA), sources many items from local companies to provide a variety of gift shop offerings. A highly conservation-minded organization, SSA is recognized nationwide for its industry best practices.