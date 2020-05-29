× 3-day drive-thru COVID-19 testing site to open in Mount Pleasant: ‘Helps reduce further spread’

RACINE — The Central Racine County Health Department, City of Racine Public Health Department, and the Racine County Emergency Operations Center are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard to open a three-day surge COVID-19 testing site to help meet testing goals in Racine County as well as in surrounding counties and health department jurisdictions.

“Testing of residents, regardless of symptoms, helps reduce further spread of COVID-19 and is a key priority for boxing in the disease in Racine County and Wisconsin,” said Central Racine County Health Officer Margaret Gesner. “These surge clinics are temporary mechanisms for testing while we and our community partners continue to work toward creating more permanent testing solutions.”

Testing dates, hours and site:

From Tuesday, June 2 through Thursday, June 4, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day, Wisconsin residents or people who work in Wisconsin can come to a free, drive-thru clinic at Case High School, 7345 Washington Avenue, Mount Pleasant. Residents should enter from Oakes Road.

Additionally, during the week of June 15, another community testing site is being planned in the City of Racine. Additional information will be released at a later date.

Community Testing Requirements and Information

No appointment is necessary for the drive-thru clinic. Racine County’s community test site will have the capacity to conduct 500 nasal swab tests each day. Members of the Wisconsin National Guard will conduct the testing and manage the specimen samples.

Testing is available for those ages 5 and older but minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who can consent to the testing. Residents should expect long lines and wait times.