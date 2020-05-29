Children’s Wisconsin investigating state’s 1st suspected cases of Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children
MILWAUKEE –Children’s Wisconsin has identified the first suspected cases of Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in Wisconsin. These cases have been reported to The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
Children’s Wisconsin said the following in a press release:
“MIS-C is a new and rare inflammatory response that causes swelling in different organs, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs. MIS-C has been seen in some kids who have been infected by or exposed to COVID-19 and can present with many different symptoms, including a persistent high fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, swelling of the hands and feet, and red eyes and tongue. Most kids diagnosed with MIS-C have recovered with brief hospital stays (in some cases no hospitalization was required).
When MIS-C was first identified globally and in the United States in late April and early May, Children’s Wisconsin created a multidisciplinary team to help identify and treat kids with suspected MIS-C. This team includes pediatric experts from critical care, infectious disease, hospital medicine, immunology, emergency medicine, rheumatology, hematology, cardiology, and primary care. They are all working together to make sure we are able to provide the best, most up-to-date care.”