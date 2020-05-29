‘It was pretty bad:’ Hartland roofing company fixes American Legion roof for free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTLAND -- It was a beautiful day for construction work -- and roofing company in Hartland spent the day giving back.

New shingles have arrived at the American Legion in Hartland. Vietnam veteran Tom Lay watches in excitement. He's been a member for 40 years.

"Here was my place to come, where I was accepted," said Tom Lay, American Legion member.

Since the 1940s, this building has been a place for veterans to gather.

"It's a place where they can come and socialize, and in many cases do some healing," said Lay.

But the decades took a toll on the roof. It's needed repairs for years -- repairs that were out of the budget.

"It was pretty bad. It needed to be done this year or they were going to run into some issues," said Cory Lefever, Lefever Roofing owner.

Lefever Roofing is now fixing it all for free. It's a project that costs around $15,000.

"I was kind of looking to do something in the community, and with everything that’s going on right now, we just needed a pick me up, you know," said Lefever.

It's a pick-me-up for members as well. Hoping this will help the building continue to serve for another 70 years.

"It's something we've given to the community and now the community is giving back to us. It’s very important," said Lay.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of the day on Saturday, May 30.