Kenosha police: Missing person investigation of Rosalio Gutierrez remains a top priority

KENOSHA — Kenosha police said on Friday, May 29 that the missing person investigation of Rosalio Gutierrez remains a top priority.

Officials said in a news release on Friday that the department is utilizing every resource available to assist in putting together the puzzle pieces of this case.

Gutierrez, Jr. has not been seen since Sunday, May 17.

Zachariah Anderson of Mequon is facing stalking charges in a case linked to the suspicious disappearance. Prosecutors accuse Anderson of stalking his ex-girlfriend who is dating Gutierrez. The woman told authorities Anderson had been tracking her lately. When she hadn’t heard from Gutierrez, she went to his Kenosha home, finding furniture moved around, the patio door open, and large amounts of blood on the floor.

Anderson denies the charges against him.

Gutierrez has still not been located.