Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Milwaukee police: 36-year-old man shot, wounded near 76th and Mill

Posted 12:31 pm, May 29, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 36-year-old man was shot and wounded near 76th and Mill Road on Friday morning, May 29.

Officials say the shooting happened around 4:20 a.m. — and the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.