Milwaukee police: 36-year-old man shot, wounded near 76th and Mill

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 36-year-old man was shot and wounded near 76th and Mill Road on Friday morning, May 29.

Officials say the shooting happened around 4:20 a.m. — and the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.