Milwaukee police seek help to locate Ah-jah Kern, missing since April 2017

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating a long-term missing person, Ah-jah Kern.

Kern was last seen on April 23, 2017, near 14th and Chambers in Milwaukee. Officials say Kern left to go to the park — and did not return. She may be in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Kern is described as a female, African American, 17 years old, 5′ tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information about Kern’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7401.