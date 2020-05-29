Police: Man shot, seriously injured in shooting near 27th and Center

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday evening, May 29 near 27th and Center.

Authorities say a 30-year-old man sustained “serious injuries” after being shot in the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The shooting appears to be the result of an argument, police said — not related to the protests which traveled across the city on Friday.

Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s.) Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.