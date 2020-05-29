Protesters gather in memory of Joel Acevedo, who died following fight with off-duty officer

MILWAUKEE — There is another protest taking place in memory of Joel Acevedo, who died on April 25 following a fight with an off-duty Milwaukee police officer at the officer’s home near 45th Street and Cleveland Avenue in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Mattioli faces a charge of first-degree reckless homicide after prosecutors said the 13-year MPD veteran held Acevedo in a reverse chokehold during a fight inside Mattioli’s home. Prosecutors said Mattioli indicated he “held (Acevedo) on the ground” after Acevedo tried stealing from him and punched another man in the home. It happened the morning after the off-duty officer hosted a get-together at his home. When police arrived, Acevedo was not breathing, and did not have a pulse. He died six days later.

