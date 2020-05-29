Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Sheboygan Lutheran track, cross country standout Carly Schreurs headed to Concordia

Posted 5:46 pm, May 29, 2020, by , Updated at 05:59PM, May 29, 2020
SHEBOYGAN -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Sheboygan Lutheran High School's Carly Schreurs can move. A standout on the track and cross country teams, she also carries a 3.7 grade point average.

She's accumulated nine letters over the years in cross country, basketball and track. She was the MVP of the track squad her sophomore and junior seasons. She went to state in cross country her freshman and sophomore seasons, and went to state in track her freshman, sophomore and junior seasons.

Schreurs is going next to Concordia University Wisconsin. Good luck, Carly!

