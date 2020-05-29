White House on lockdown amid protests over death of George Floyd in DC: report

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) – The White House is currently on lockdown during as protestors march on the District over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis this week, according to a Fox News producer.

Fox News White House producer Kristina Biddle tweeted: “Protestors making their way into Layfette Park in front of the White House chanting George Floyd’s name. We are currently on lockdown inside the White House,” on Friday night.

Protestors making their way into Layfette Park in front of the White House chanting George Floyd’s name. We are currently on lockdown inside the White House. pic.twitter.com/VDYly1w0V7 — Kristina Biddle (@kristinabiddle1) May 30, 2020

The Secret Service said in a statement, “Secret Service personnel are currently assisting other law enforcement agencies during a demonstration in Lafayette Park. In the interest of public safety we encourage all to remain peaceful.”