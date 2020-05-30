Businesses damaged or looted hours after peaceful protests over George Floyd’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Hundreds of people marched in Milwaukee on Friday, May 29 in memory of George Floyd. What started as peaceful protests throughout the day ended with chaos -- leaving several businesses damaged.

George Floyd died Monday after officers arrested him for allegedly trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store. Cell phone video from a passerby shows Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes. Floyd, who was handcuffed, can be heard saying he can't breathe before he goes limp.

Windows were smashed out and there was a significant police presence at Exclusive 414 on Fond du Lac Avenue -- as well as Playmakers just down the road.

There were also multiple police squads spotted at the Walmart on Silver Spring -- farther to the north.

Friday afternoon and evening, protesters marched throughout the city -- to show their support for George Floyd and share their voices. The protests were disruptive, but peaceful.

At one point, some protesters walked down onto I-43 near North Avenue to disrupt the flow of traffic on the interstate. At least three persons were taken into custody in that incident.

Protesters also walked throughout the downtown area -- and back into neighborhoods on the city's north side.

This is a developing story.