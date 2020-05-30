Health officials: 45 residents test positive for COVID-19 at Kenosha County long-term care facility

KENOSHA COUNTY — Health officials in Kenosha County confirmed in a news release on Saturday, May 30 that 45 residents of a long-term care facility in the county have tested positive for COVID-19.

The cases were identified at Kenosha Estates Living and Care Center, which health officials described as a “skilled nursing facility” near 18th Avenue and 60th Street in Kenosha.

The cases have emerged since mid-May and many of the affected residents have underlying health conditions, health officials said. Deaths were reported on May 17, May 27 and May 29.

Dr. Jen Freiheit, Kenosha County health officer, said the facility tested all residents and staff and has isolated all COVID-19-positive residents in one area. The facility is working with the Kenosha County Division of Health in taking steps to handle the situation.

“This is undoubtedly very difficult for the residents and staff of Kenosha Estates and their families,” Freiheit said. “I credit the facility for doing the best it can do to identify and isolate those who are carrying the virus.”

Kenosha Estates Administrator Samer Abadeer and Director of Nursing Kim Sullivan issued the following statement regarding the situation:

“Like other nursing homes around the country that have been impacted particularly hard in this

pandemic, Kenosha Estates has staff and residents within the facility that have tested positive

for COVID-19. Kenosha Estates understands that there is a lot of fear and uncertainty during

this time and has been communicating with our residents, families and employees so they are

aware of what is happening in the community. “Our appreciation and admiration goes out to our heroic staff who have continued to

courageously work on the front lines every day to care for the most vulnerable of our society. “We are working very closely with the Kenosha County Division of Health and the Wisconsin

Department of Quality Assurance to ensure that all precautions are in place for our residents

and staff. In-order to address and contain the further spread of the virus we made the decision

to initiate COVID-19 testing for all the residents. “The results are sobering particularly because so many of the residents and staff were

asymptomatic at the time of testing and continue to remain so. Despite taking every precaution

and following all guidance set forth, COVID-19 is causing strain to skilled nursing facilities

throughout the country. “The health and safety of our residents and staff is our solitary focus at this challenging time.

We are doing everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19 within our facility, Isolating

COVID-19 residents in a dedicated unit, strictly adhering to all guidance from the CDC, and

staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking

all the appropriate steps.”