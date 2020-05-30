× Man shot, wounded during argument on Milwaukee’s south side, no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened late Friday night, May 29 near 14th Street and Forest Home Avenue. It happened around 11:30 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 40-year-old man, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital. The shooting appears to be the result of an argument.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.