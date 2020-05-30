× Milwaukee police officer shot, suffers minor wound near District 5

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer was shot and wounded early Saturday, May 30 while responding to the area near 2nd and Locust. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m.

The officer is 38 years old and is a 4-year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department. He was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and is expected to survive. FOX6 News has also learned the officer is a member of the motorcycle unit.

Milwaukee police are actively seeking the suspect(s) involved. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS, where they can receive a cash reward for information leading up to the suspect’s arrest.