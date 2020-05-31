× Alex Ellifson, 8-time letter winner in 3 sports at Jefferson HS will run for Edgewood College

JEFFERSON — With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Jefferson High School‘s Alex Ellifson is an eight-time letter winner between cross country, swimming and track.

He’s also a two-time state qualifier in cross country, and the team captain his senior season.

He’s had high honors as a member of the National Honor Society.

Finally, he’s a state qualifier in forensics.

He’s on his way to Edgewood College to run cross country and study cytotechnology.

Congratulations to Alex Ellifson, a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.