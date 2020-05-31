Live: Ongoing George Floyd protests in Milwaukee
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Alex Ellifson, 8-time letter winner in 3 sports at Jefferson HS will run for Edgewood College

Posted 9:34 pm, May 31, 2020, by
Alex Ellifson

JEFFERSON — With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Jefferson High School‘s Alex Ellifson is an eight-time letter winner between cross country, swimming and track.

He’s also a two-time state qualifier in cross country, and the team captain his senior season.

He’s had high honors as a member of the National Honor Society.

Finally, he’s a state qualifier in forensics.

He’s on his way to Edgewood College to run cross country and study cytotechnology.

Congratulations to Alex Ellifson, a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.