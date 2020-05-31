Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo tweets about George Floyd case: ‘It’s time for change’

Posted 6:33 am, May 31, 2020, by and

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo tweeted late Saturday, May 30 — a few words about his thoughts on the cases of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

The tweet reads as follows:

I really don’t know how to put into words exactly how I feel, but one thing I know for sure is that enough is enough! It’s time for change! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery

Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody last Monday. An officer has been charged in that case. Floyd’s case and the recent shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia have once again laid bare the divide between minority communities and law enforcement.

George Floyd

George Floyd

Ahmaud Arbery

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.