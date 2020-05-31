Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo tweets about George Floyd case: ‘It’s time for change’

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo tweeted late Saturday, May 30 — a few words about his thoughts on the cases of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

The tweet reads as follows:

“I really don’t know how to put into words exactly how I feel, but one thing I know for sure is that enough is enough! It’s time for change! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery“

I really don’t know how to put into words exactly how I feel, but one thing I know for sure is that enough is enough! It’s time for change! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) May 31, 2020

Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody last Monday. An officer has been charged in that case. Floyd’s case and the recent shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia have once again laid bare the divide between minority communities and law enforcement.