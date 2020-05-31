Law enforcement active as protests, unrest continue near MPD District 7

MILWAUKEE — Protests turned into unrest Saturday night into Sunday morning on Milwaukee’s north side.

FOX6 News captured the events that unfolded near the Milwaukee Police Department’s District 7 station — located at 36th and Fond du Lac.

Tactical law enforcement vehicles from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies were out at the scene where multiple civilian cars were seen damaged — some still driving. Multiple people could be seen hanging out of car windows while those cars were driving around the area.

What appeared to be tear gas was also seen being used by law enforcement.

The Wisconsin National Guard was deployed to Milwaukee to assist local law enforcement. A citywide curfew was also implemented beginning 9 p.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. Sunday.

Protests began peacefully on Saturday as crowds marched for hours from Milwaukee’s lakefront across the city into Wauwatosa. Protests over the past few days have come in response to the deaths of George Floyd and Joel Acevedo. Floyd, died on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. Video showed a Minneapolis police officer identified as Derek Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s neck against the ground. Acevedo died in April after an altercation with an off-duty Milwaukee police officer, Michael Mattioli.

