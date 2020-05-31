Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Despite curfew, Cricket Wireless store in Milwaukee broken into twice overnight

Posted 6:08 am, May 31, 2020, by , Updated at 06:17AM, May 31, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Despite a curfew in the city of Milwaukee, a Cricket Wireless store near 22nd and Burleigh was broken into twice from late Saturday, May 30 into early Sunday, May 31.

The owner of the store said a group used a rock and part of a construction barricade to break in around 10:30 p.m. Saturday — and again around 4 a.m. on Sunday. The people who got inside took phones and accessories — and just about anything else they could get their hands on.

The owner of the store believes the group consisted of more than ten teenagers.

The Cricket Wireless will not open again for several days.

