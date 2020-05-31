Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Milwaukee wakes up after night of curfew; police, business owners assess damage

Posted 5:58 am, May 31, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee woke up on Sunday morning, May 31 to the end of a night of curfew. There were a few break-ins in the city, protesters shouting at police, and gunshots into the air.

Despite that curfew, people still went out. People broke the curfew and risked arrest — and a fine of $691.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, police guarded Milwaukee firefighters as they responded to a house fire near 34th and Clarke. The battalion chief said everyone was safe inside.

Neighboring cities also ordered curfews. In Glendale, police blocked the roads around Bayshore — and it remained calm.

Earlier Saturday, peaceful protesters marched for hours from Milwaukee’s lakefront and into Wauwatosa. They are condemning the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis — and Joel Acevedo in Milwaukee. Prosecutors charged police officers in the deaths of both men.

More protests are scheduled for Sunday.

