Most Milwaukee Catholic churches to resume Sunday Mass, 16 parishes remain closed

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki in a letter to Archdiocese of Milwaukee parishes and schools announced Sunday Mass will resume on Sunday, May 31. However, due to the high concentration and volume of COVID-19 cases on Milwaukee’s south side, 16 parishes will remain closed.

Archbishop Listecki said the Milwaukee Archdiocese is using a phased approach “in the gradual return to ministry” — noting that Mass won’t be the same as it was before COVID-19.

The following parishes on the south side are affected by the decision:

Saint Anthony Parish

Saint Hyacinth Parish

Saint Adalbert Parish

Prince of Peace Parish

Saint Rafael the Archangel Parish

Saint Vincent de Paul Parish

Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish

Saint Patrick Parish

Saint Roman Parish

Congregation of the Holy Spirit Parish

Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish

Basilica of Saint Josaphat Parish

Saint Mary Magdalene Parish

Saint John Paul II Parish

Saint Stanislaus Parish

Saint Maximilian/SS Cyril & Methodius Kolbe Parish

For those attending Mass Sunday, May 31, there is a plan called the Catholic Comeback released that has all the details on safety precautions.

These are the directives officials say should be followed for the safe celebration of Mass:

Priests and deacons over age 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions, must first receive permission from the Archbishop/Vicar for Clergy before publicly celebrating Mass, by contacting the Vicar for Clergy.

Priests celebrating “help-out” Masses cannot celebrate at two different parishes on the same weekend. Optimally, help-out priests would help out only at one parish week-to-week.

Public Mass will be celebrated on Sundays only. This includes Saturday evening Mass(es) of Anticipation and Sunday Masses.

Attendance at each individual Mass is limited to no more than 25 percent of your Church’s Occupancy Permit.

The obligation to attend Sunday Mass is dispensed through Sunday, July 5.

Signage should be placed on entrance doors asking anyone with fever or flu-like symptoms not to enter the church.

Priests, deacons, readers, servers, and sacristans are to wash/sanitize their hands before and after Mass, and before and after the distribution of Communion.

Communion is to be distributed only by the priest(s) and vested permanent or transitional deacon. If the presider is a priest in a higher-risk category (age/pre-existing condition), then a designated Extraordinary Minister can be used.

Hand sanitizer is to be used before the distribution of Communion. If inadvertent contact is made, the priest or deacon is to stop and sanitize his hands before continuing to distribute Communion. It may be prudent to have a small table with the proper items for sanitizing nearby.

Communion is to be received ONLY in the HAND.

Communion will not be distributed by the Cup.

Social distancing of a minimum of 6 feet between people not living in the same household must be followed.

A minimum of using every other pew should be followed. Every third pew is preferred. Intervening pews must be cordoned off.

All Missals, Bibles, prayer cards or other paper resources must be removed from pews.

Frequently touched surfaces in the church (pews/pew tops, door handles, microphones, etc.) should be cleaned and sanitized per CDC recommendations after every liturgy.

Hand sanitizer should be available at all church entrances.

Holy Water fonts should be emptied.

No physical contact during the Sign of Peace is allowed.

Priests should not celebrate more than three Masses for Sunday.

Additional Mass times may be added at the Pastor, Administrator, Parish Director’s discretion, but priests should celebrate no more than three Masses per Sunday.

Worship Aids are discouraged. Providing on-line worship aids is encouraged. If paper worship aids are used, they should be limited to one page and people should be directed to take them with them after Mass. If worship aids are left in pew, they must be collected and destroyed after each Mass. They cannot be reused for the next Mass.

Non-essential gatherings should be suspended, including Children’s Liturgy of the Word, Post-Mass social gatherings/refreshments (e.g. Coffee & Donuts).

A cantor is allowed, but choirs should not be used.

Hospitality ministers and ushers should wear masks and should not make physical contact when greeting parishioners.

Sacristans and those who prepare communion elements must carefully wash their hands prior to touching the hosts and pouring the wine; a face-mask and gloves are encouraged.

All vessels containing the bread and wine are to remain covered until placed on the altar.

A separate chalice should be used for the celebrant, each concelebrant and deacon.

All patens, ciboria, chalices, cruets, bread and wine should remain on the credence table in the sanctuary and handled only by the sacristan or those whom the pastor delegates.

There is to be no presentation of Gifts.

All communion vessels are to be thoroughly and properly cleaned after Mass with hot, soapy water after being purified according to the rubrics.

Collection baskets are not to be passed person-to-person. Baskets with long handles are allowed. Ushers taking the Collection should wear masks and gloves. Large baskets could be placed at church exits for people to drop envelopes or donations. Ushers must immediately wash their hands after the collection.

Restrooms should be cleaned between Masses.

Offertory money should be placed in a tamper-evident bag, logged, and kept in the safe for at least 3 days before being counted.

Offertory counters should wear gloves and masks, and practice social distancing.

No paper bulletins should be distributed.