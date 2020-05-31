× New COVID-19 testing site opens June 1 at Custer Stadium on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — A new Wisconsin National Guard COVID-19 testing site will open on Milwaukee’s north side Monday, June 1.

The new testing site will be located in the parking lot of Custer Stadium, across the street from Barack Obama School of Career and Technical Education.

The address is 4300 W. Fairmount Avenue in Milwaukee.

The south side testing site is located at UMOS.

The address is 2710 South Chase Avenue in Milwaukee.

Hours are as follows:

Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday Closed

Hours will be adjusted to match demand, officials said.

Health officials said in a news release testing is one part of keeping the city safe from COVID-19. The best way to avoid infection is to limit contact with others and gatherings, practice good hygiene and wear a face covering. A negative test result does not mean you are immune or safe from COVID-19, which continues to spread throughout the state, health officials said.