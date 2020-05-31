× Police: 3 shot, wounded in 2 separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee, no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened late Saturday night, May 30 and early Sunday morning, May 31. Three people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 10:07 p.m. near 27th and Center.

Police say the victim, a 21-year-old man, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He walked into a local hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The second shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. near 35th and Fond du Lac Avenue.

Police say a 22-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman sustained non-life threatening injuries. Both women walked into a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.