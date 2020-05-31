× TMZ: Derek Chauvin, officer facing murder charge in George Floyd’s death, effectively on suicide watch

MINNEAPOLIS — Derek Chauvin, accused murderer of George Floyd, has a camera focused on him around-the-clock, and police check on his cell regularly — all the hallmarks of a suicide watch, TMZ reported Sunday, May 31.

A source at Ramsey County Jail in St. Paul, Minnesota — where Chauvin is detained — told TMZ, he was brought in late afternoon Friday, May 29, and didn’t make eye contact with anyone upon his arrival — before beginning the check-in process.

TMZ was told Chauvin was put through an unclothed body search to look for any hidden contraband. Then, he put on a jail uniform and they led him off to a single cell in a special wing of the facility for high-profile cases.

For now, TMZ’s source said Chauvin is in isolation and being watched constantly. There’s a camera in his cell watching him 24/7, as well as guards monitoring the feed 24/7. On top of that, he’s getting checked on in-person every 15 minutes.

While TMZ’s source wouldn’t use the term suicide watch to characterize Chauvin’s circumstances — other law enforcement sources said yes, that’s effectively what’s happening at the jail.CLICK HERE to read the criminal complaint for Derek Chauvin via TMZ.com.

That’s not to say officers there believe Chauvin is suicidal, per se. TMZ was told the 15-minute checks are standard for that section of the jail — but in the same breath, TMZ’s sources said they want to make sure nothing happens to him while he’s in custody.

TMZ’s source said Chauvin will be in his cell 23 hours a day — with one hour of rec time in an enclosed area. He has access to books, pencils and paper — not much else. He’s also got a bed bolted to the floor with a pillow sewn to it.

TMZ was told as of Friday, the jail staff was unaware of any threats against Chauvin’s life. He faces third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges for kneeling on George’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

A spokesperson for the Ramsey County Jail declined to comment.