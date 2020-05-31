‘We’re not going to take it anymore:’ Milwaukee pastors lead peaceful protest for George Floyd

MILWAUKEE — Protesters gathered at MLK Drive and Locust Street for a march for George Floyd Sunday, May 31 in Milwaukee. Floyd’s death after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck during an arrest on Memorial Day has sparked protests across the U.S. This peaceful march was led by Milwaukee faith leaders — working to spread the message that they’re tired of what’s happening in the country, and they want change through unity.

After days of protests, hundreds came together near 4th Street and Locust Street to march in peace.

“We’re crying out, saying we’re not going to take it anymore, but we’re peacefully using what we have to make an impact,” said Micaiah Young with Life Center Church.

Pastors like Young organized the event to protest racial inequality — preaching a message of nonviolence.

“If we are not peaceful, then we will have chaos, and in chaos, nothing significant can be accomplished,” said Young.

The crowd included people of all ages and races — demanding their voices be heard. It was different from the riots and looting seen in Milwaukee Friday night, May 29 and Saturday night, May 30.

“I prefer that the protest be peaceful, that people don’t tear up what we use, but people feel like the only way they can voice their opinion is through violence,” said Deshaun Nabors, demonstrator.

People from Milwaukee and outside the city came together for this rally. Erika Aguilar drove up from Watertown.

“Seeing it on Facebook wasn’t enough for me, so I thought I’d have to do action and protest,” said Aguilar.

It was an opportunity to be the change — asking the community and country to listen.

“We know how to conduct ourselves,” said Young. “We know how to use our intellect. We know how to use our faith and our spirituality to impact a generation, and make an impact in the community.”