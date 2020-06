Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDARBURG -- It is not the graduation Cedarburg high school seniors imagined. But we are pretty sure it was one they will never forget.

On Sunday, May 31, there was a parade for graduates of Cedarburg High School. It started at Fireman's Park -- and went to Mill Street.

Officials shut down the roads -- making sure the seniors were able to be recognized for their hard work and dedication.