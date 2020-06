WAUKESHA — A crowd of more than 50 people are marching in Waukesha on Monday morning, June 1 — protesting the officer-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis one week ago.

Marchers told FOX6 News this will be a peaceful march — and that they just want to show unity and make a call for change.

The Waukesha police chief addressed the crowd before they departed Frame Park. He indicated police wanted to help them with this march — to keep the group safe.