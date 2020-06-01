× Marquette lacrosse recruit loses scholarship over ‘offensive comments related to death of George Floyd’

MILWAUKEE — A Marquette University spokesman confirmed for FOX6 News Monday, June 1 an incoming student will not receive a scholarship to MU after making “offensive comments on social media related to the death of George Floyd.”

The incoming student was a Marquette lacrosse recruit.

Below is the statement from the Marquette spokesman:

“On Friday, May 29, Marquette University was notified that an incoming first year student made offensive comments on social media related to the death of George Floyd, as well as racially offensive language in other posts. Following an internal review involving the Division of Student Affairs, Undergraduate Admissions, Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion, and Intercollegiate Athletics, and in alignment with our Guiding Values, Marquette University has made the decision to rescind the incoming student’s offer of admission and athletics scholarship, effective immediately. As a Catholic, Jesuit institution, we are called to build a nurturing, inclusive community where all people feel safe, supported, welcomed and celebrated.”