× Milwaukee Lutheran’s Danny Perdzock has earned 10 letters between baseball, football, and basketball

MILWAUKEE — With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Danny Perdzock has made a big impact at Milwaukee Lutheran High School. The right-handed pitcher and infielder for the baseball team is a four-year varsity player, three-year varsity football player — and a basketball player.

He’s earned a total of 10 letters.

He stands 6’6″ tall, and weighs 215 pounds.

He was named All Woodland Conference in football and baseball, and Second team All-Conference in basketball.

Way to go, Danny Perdzock — a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.