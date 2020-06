× Police: Fire set inside Harley-Davidson on Silver Spring, windows broken

MILWAUKEE — A fire was set inside Harley-Davidson on Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee early Monday after windows were broken at the business.

It happened around 12:30 a.m.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire, and seeking “unknown suspects” in the case.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.