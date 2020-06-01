Sign up now: Free 30-day Bublr passes offered to Milwaukee County residents in June

Traffic Alert: 2 left lanes closed on I-41/94 SB at Oakwood Road due to crash
MILWAUKEE — Bublr, the Milwaukee area’s nonprofit bike-share operator, announced on Monday, June 1 that all Milwaukee County residents can sign up for a free 30-Day pass throughout the entire month of June. This is thanks to a generous grant from the Anonymous Fund at the Greater Milwaukee Foundation.

Milwaukee County residents can take advantage of this offer by signing up for a 30-Day Pass on Bublr’s website https://bit.ly/bublrfree or through the Bublr app bcycle.com/app using the promo code: Free30dayMKE

Bublr’s 30-Day Pass gives riders unlimited 60-minute trips within the Bublr system. Bikes can be checked out and returned to any station within the Bublr system.

Visit Bublr’s website or call or text 414-931-1121 to get more information.

