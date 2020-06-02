Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

5th day of protests planned: Rally to begin Tuesday afternoon at Humboldt Park

MILWAUKEE -- Another demonstration is planned for the City of Milwaukee on Tuesday, June 2. This will mark the fifth day in a row for peaceful daytime protests in the city.

The hosts of the rally will start organizations at Humboldt Park at 11:30 a.m. The rally  officially begins 1 p.m. and is expected to stay peaceful.

Police were once again out in full force Monday night, June 1 enforcing the city's curfew. Near Water Street and Milwaukee Street -- stop sticks were used to stop vehicles and tow them away. The people inside the vehicles were taken into custody.

Milwaukee police said Monday, June 1 there were 109 arrests over two nights for curfew violations. At least five were not from Milwaukee. Chief Morales said 24 stores were burglarized and 11 damaged Sunday into Monday -- describing the violence as "absolute chaos."

