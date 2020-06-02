WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 02: A fence is seen at the Lafayette Square near the White House on June 2, 2020 in Washington, DC. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has imposed a 7pm curfew for Monday and Tuesday nights with the D.C. National Guard and other federal law enforcement agencies deployed. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Area around White House sealed off; fence put up
WASHINGTON — The streets around the White House complex were shut Tuesday morning, guarded by a mix of Secret Service officers and FBI agents.
Overnight, a fence was constructed around Lafayette Park and along 17th St at Pennsylvania Ave, two areas that have been focal points for protests.
Work crews were still at work boarding up businesses in the area and attempting to remove graffiti from federal buildings.
